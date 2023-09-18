Good news for city trees

Buffalo has been awarded $8 million in federal funds to plant new trees across the city, which for years has been cutting down more of them than it plants.

After years of cutting down more trees than it planted, Buffalo is set to receive a federal grant with the potential to reverse years of deforestation and bring tree-lined streets back to the city’s East Side.

“I see good things,” said Paul Maurer, chairman of Re-Tree WNY. “This is big, in terms of the impact … I hope we can make a really good dent because as I drive or walk the streets, especially the city of Buffalo, we see a lot of need out there.”

Buffalo was awarded $8 million from the federal Inflation Reduction Act fund, based on a competitive application submitted by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s administration to the U.S Department of Agriculture.