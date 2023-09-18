Good news for city trees

After years of cutting down more trees than it planted, Buffalo is set to receive a federal grant with the potential to reverse years of deforestation and bring tree-lined streets back to the city’s East Side.
“I see good things,” said Paul Maurer, chairman of Re-Tree WNY. “This is big, in terms of the impact … I hope we can make a really good dent because as I drive or walk the streets, especially the city of Buffalo, we see a lot of need out there.”
Buffalo was awarded $8 million from the federal Inflation Reduction Act fund, based on a competitive application submitted by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s administration to the U.S Department of Agriculture.
