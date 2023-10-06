Feds move to cite GEICO for anti-union actions

The National Labor Relations Board has found probable cause that the company committed unfair labor practices in its effort to thwart a union organizing campaign.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The National Labor Relations Board has found probable cause to allegations GEICO engaged in anti-union activity in attempting to undermine an organizing effort at its regional headquarters in Amherst.

Last August, two company executives said in an office-wide email to employees that they should feel free to call the police on union organizers visiting their homes. Organizers, who launched a union drive last year, said those executives later questioned employees about their support for the burgeoning union and made comments suggesting that joining the effort was “futile.”