Feds move to cite GEICO for anti-union actions

AMHERST, N.Y. — The National Labor Relations Board has found probable cause to allegations GEICO engaged in anti-union activity in attempting to undermine an organizing effort at its regional headquarters in Amherst.
Last August, two company executives said in an office-wide email to employees that they should feel free to call the police on union organizers visiting their homes. Organizers, who launched a union drive last year, said those executives later questioned employees about their support for the burgeoning union and made comments suggesting that joining the effort was “futile.”
In recent weeks, however, the NLRB has found merit to charges of unfair labor practices filed by the workers about those comments and that email. It’s a move that GEICO United hopes could make its organizing efforts easier.