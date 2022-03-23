Ex-con councilman turned pot lobbyist

Tony Masiello's payroll includes Brian Davis, the former city lawmaker who still appears to owe more than $30,000 in restitution for stealing anti-poverty funds.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A decade ago, former Ellicott District Common Council Member Brian C. Davis pled guilty to stealing $48,237 in anti-poverty funds from the city. He was sentenced to a year and a day in prison and ordered to pay restitution.

Davis served his time. But he hasn’t finished paying back what he stole, according to a March 2021 court filing.

Happily, at least for the taxpayers he still owes, Davis has a new gig that might help him settle the bill: as a lobbyist for a proposed South Buffalo marijuana farm run by the southern California-based son of a politically wired Buffalo real-estate developer.