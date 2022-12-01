Erie IDA eyes largest subsidy package in years

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Erie County Industrial Development Agency is entertaining a request for the largest package of tax breaks it has awarded in the past five years.
The $11.8 million in tax breaks for Sonwil Distribution work out to $621,000 per new job. In addition to hiring 19 new workers, the company would relocate 22 of its current employees.
But Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, a member of the IDA board of directors, has raised “serious concerns” about the size of the subsidy package, according to a spokesperson.
