Doctors and lawyers cash in on pandemic aid

Nearly 20,000 companies and nonprofits in WNY received $2.4 billion in federal assistance via the Paycheck Protection Program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The final numbers are in: the federal government poured more than $2 billion into the local economy this spring and summer in an effort to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

About 19,850 for-profit companies and nonprofit organizations in the region’s eight counties received $2.4 billion in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. The loans, convertible to grants, ranged from $10 million to less than $1,000.

As a group, no one secured more money than doctors. Other top recipients include restaurants, lawyers, car dealers, skilled nursing facilities and construction contractors.