It might not seem like it if you’re stuck waiting to cross the border to or from Canada this summer, but over the past two decades, the number of people making the trip has plummeted.

Car traffic at the Peace Bridge, which connects Buffalo and Fort Erie, dropped 40 percent between 2000 and 2017.

Ron Rienas, general manager of the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority, which oversees the Peace Bridge, called the decline “very significant,” adding, “it’s very unusual to have that degree of decline on a transportation network.”

It’s not just the Peace Bridge. The Rainbow, Whirlpool and Lewiston-Queenston bridges have seen a 35 percent decrease in traffic. In fact, total border crossings at the 11 bridges connecting Ontario and the U.S. fell by an average of 35 percent between 2000 and 2017.

The main reason for the drop off in traffic: the increased security restrictions introduced after 9/11. A journey that could once be made without a government-issued photo ID now requires a passport or an enhanced driver’s license, as well as more thorough screening.

“That has really slowed things down and really deterred a lot of traffic,” said Kenneth Bieger, general manager of the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission, which manages the three bridges linking Niagara County and Ontario. “There are a lot of people right now that just don’t want to deal with the hassle.”

