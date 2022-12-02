x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Investigative Post

Cop accused of racist rant is suspended

aptain Amber Beyer, head of the department’s Behavioral Health Team, is accused by fellow officers of making racially offensive remarks

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo police captain accused of delivering a racist rant at police headquarters in May has been suspended without pay.

Two Buffalo police officers and a mental health specialist filed a lawsuit in federal court on Nov. 21, alleging Captain Amber Beyer — head of the department’s Behavioral Health Team — made a series of offensive remarks in the team’s offices at police headquarters.  You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website.

WGRZ reported Beyer’s suspension Thursday evening.

Before You Leave, Check This Out