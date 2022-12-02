Cop accused of racist rant is suspended

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo police captain accused of delivering a racist rant at police headquarters in May has been suspended without pay.

Two Buffalo police officers and a mental health specialist filed a lawsuit in federal court on Nov. 21, alleging Captain Amber Beyer — head of the department’s Behavioral Health Team — made a series of offensive remarks in the team’s offices at police headquarters. You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website.