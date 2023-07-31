City of Buffalo earning millions on unspent federal relief funds

The Brown administration's failure to get pandemic money out on the streets has left more than a quarter billion dollars sitting in the bank, collecting interest.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown’s slow rollout of federal Covid relief funds has infuriated social welfare organizations and Common Council members, who have been waiting two years for the money to start flowing into the community.

But the delay has a silver lining, if only for the mayor’s bean-counters: millions of dollars in unexpected interest income.