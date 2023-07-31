x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Investigative Post

City of Buffalo earning millions on unspent federal relief funds

The Brown administration's failure to get pandemic money out on the streets has left more than a quarter billion dollars sitting in the bank, collecting interest.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown’s slow rollout of federal Covid relief funds has infuriated social welfare organizations and Common Council members, who have been waiting two years for the money to start flowing into the community.

But the delay has a silver lining, if only for the mayor’s bean-counters: millions of dollars in unexpected interest income.

For the budget year that ended June 30, the Brown administration had forecast $100,000 in interest income.   You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website

More Videos

In Other News

Reading deserts in East Buffalo

Before You Leave, Check This Out