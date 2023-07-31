City of Buffalo earning millions on unspent federal relief funds

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown’s slow rollout of federal Covid relief funds has infuriated social welfare organizations and Common Council members, who have been waiting two years for the money to start flowing into the community.
But the delay has a silver lining, if only for the mayor’s bean-counters: millions of dollars in unexpected interest income.
For the budget year that ended June 30, the Brown administration had forecast $100,000 in interest income. You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website.