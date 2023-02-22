Celebrating 1 decade of muckraking

x
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Investigative Post launched 10 years ago today. In the succeeding years, our nonprofit newsroom has built a reputation for fact-based, high-impact reporting.

A billionaire is pouring money — $15 million the first year of operation alone — to launch a nonprofit news organization in Baltimore. 

Five foundations are putting up $20 million to start a similar venture in Houston.

Me? I started Investigative Post with my credit card and an understanding wife.

It was the fall of 2011. I had just taken a buyout from The Buffalo News, where I had worked for 25 years. I’d had enough.

You can read the full story in Investigative Post's website.

