Paladino disavows Brown in Buffalo mayoral race

The outspoken developer, who had championed the mayor's write-in campaign, now says Brown mayor is a 'mope' not worthy of voter support.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carl Paladino, stung by Byron Brown’s repudiation of his support, has turned on the mayor, calling him a “mope” and saying voters should stay home on Election Day.

In an interview with Investigative Post, Paladino said he was finished backing the four-term incumbent. He said he advised anyone who asked him to stay out of the race.

“I got all kinds of people calling me: ‘What should we do?’ ” Paladino said. “I tell them, ‘Stay home, stay home.’ Let the chips fall where they may.”