Buffalo’s stonewalling city government

City Hall, under Mayor Byron Brown, is a chronic violator of the state's Freedom of Information Law, routinely ignoring requests for public records from the press.

Mayor Byron Brown’s administration has long been hostile to requests for public documents from journalists. In recent months, that hostility has grown worse. Since this summer, the mayor’s law department and several of his commissioners have broken state law time and again in their responses — or failures to respond — to document requests by Investigative Post reporters.

Brown’s administration has failed to abide by the state Freedom of Information Law’s most basic requirements to respond to requests in a timely manner. The city’s top attorney, Corporation Counsel Cavette Chambers, has refused to answer our reporters’ formal appeals when Brown’s department heads have ignored their requests.