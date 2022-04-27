School violence not limited to McKinley

Violence in and around schools isn’t limited to fights between students. There have been reports in the news of students attacking their teachers and administrators. Parents have been involved, too, administrators told Investigative Post, attacking school staff, including security guards.

An Investigative Post analysis of four years of 911 data found calls to Buffalo school locations have increased by nearly 20 percent since the 2018-19 school year, the last full year before the pandemic. High-priority calls for the most serious crimes in and around school property — such as fights, injuries and threats of weapons — jumped 42 percent. You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website.