Buffalo schools open with laptop shortage

Less than half the laptops the district issued last year are updated and ready for use. Some were returned infested with bedbugs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some 31,000 Buffalo students are preparing to go back to school next week, but the district’s IT department isn’t quite ready for them.

Fewer than half of the 15,000 laptops the district issued to students last year have been returned to the district to be serviced and made compatible with system updates.

As a result, only a fraction of students will be fully equipped to jump into the school year. The rest may have to wait until October for functional devices.

Around 7,000 of the 15,000 laptops in student hands have been returned and serviced.