Cops suing department speak out

Police officers on the receiving end of what they say were racist rants by their boss are resisting orders to return to work.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In November, two Black Buffalo police officers and a mental health clinician sued the department and their commanding officer for creating a “hostile” and “discriminatory” work environment.

Now the police department is insisting the officers return to work, while the captain they accused of unleashing a racist rant in the workplace is being paid to stay at home.

The two officers — six-year veteran Katelynn Bolden and 15-year veteran Brandon Hawkins — told Investigative Post in an exclusive interview that they’re not ready to come back. They want assurances the department will protect them and create “a safe space” for other officers of color to come forward when confronted with racism in the department.