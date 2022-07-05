Council lost, activists take redistricting rudder

While organizers continue to hone a plan they say is more equitable and logical, Buffalo Common Council members have retreated into silence.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last week Our City Action Buffalo — an organization of good government activists — scored two quick victories in a battle with the Common Council over redistricting.

First, Our City Action successfully packed a June 28 public hearing with speakers, more than 100 of them. All opposed the Council’s redistricting plan, first unveiled in May by a commission that did its work largely behind closed doors. The Council’s favored plan largely leaves intact district lines that were gerrymandered 11 years ago to benefit incumbents.

The speakers were unanimous in their support for an alternative redistricting plan created by Our City Action.