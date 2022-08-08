Belatedly, City Hall has an ethics board

Responding to an Investigative Post report, Mayor Byron Brown and the Common Council have reactivated the city's dormant ethics board.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The city’s ethics board has been resurrected from the dead.

Investigative Post reported last month that the ethics board hadn’t met in two and half years because the mayor and Common Council had failed to appoint enough board members to comprise a quorum.

Last week, Mayor Byron Brown submitted five nominees for the ethics board to the Common Council for approval. All five were approved Tuesday without debate or discussion, bringing the ethics board to its charter-prescribed membership of seven.

Before Tuesday, it had just three members — one short of a quorum.