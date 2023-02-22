A look at Buffalo’s abysmal reading scores

Buffalo schools have embraced a phonics-based approach regarded as a better way to teach reading, and the early results are encouraging.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Only two of the 48 tested fourth graders at Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy on the city’s West Side read at proficient levels in 2022.

Likewise, just two fifth graders at School 53 on the East Side read at grade level. That’s out of 62 pupils tested.

Not a single fifth grader at Martin Luther King Jr. School, in the shadow of the Fruit Belt neighborhood, tested at a proficient reading level in 2022.

None.

Poor reading skills among Buffalo’s elementary school pupils aren’t limited to those schools. It’s a problem across the district.