x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Investigative Post

Bills target alleged abuses by IDAs

State lawmakers announce proposed legislation to close loopholes used to grant tax breaks to retail projects in distressed areas.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State lawmakers plan to introduce legislation this spring that would close a loophole that allows industrial development agencies to grant tax breaks to restaurants and other retail businesses — thanks in part to what they perceive as abuses in Niagara County.

The state banned tax breaks for retail projects, including restaurants, a decade ago. But they left in exceptions for tourism projects and retail establishments in so-called “distressed areas” with high poverty and high unemployment.

The new proposed legislation is sponsored by Sen. Sean Ryan, the newly-appointed chairman of the Commerce, Economic Development, and Small Business Committee, and Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera.

You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out