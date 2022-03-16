Bills stadium plans are an outlier

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Most modern NFL stadiums operate as year-round destinations. Their development includes shops, restaurants, bars and the like, or they are built in proximity to existing entertainment venues.

While the offerings vary, the goal is the same: provide reasons for people to visit beyond 10 football games a year.

The Bills are demanding a $1.4 billion, 62,000-seat, open-air stadium in Orchard Park. Those plans make no mention of ancillary development common at most other stadiums. What’s more, Town of Orchard Park officials told Investigative Post the team has not spoken to them about any related development. You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website.