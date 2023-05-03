x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Investigative Post

Big shakeup at the besieged OTB

State budget approved Tuesday mandates a new board and weighted voting that favors more populated counties and cities. The changes are expected to usher in reform.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The embattled Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. is finally getting reformed. In a big way.

The state public benefit corporation — mired in allegations of malfeasance and subject to multiple critical audits and investigations — saw its entire 17-member board of commissioners terminated Tuesday night, thanks to a budget provision sponsored by Sen. Tim Kennedy of Buffalo and Assembly Member Monica Wallace of Lancaster, both Democrats. 

New board members will be appointed and weighted voting instituted to reflect the population of the 15 counties and two cities that in-effect own OTB. That will shift control from mostly rural counties controlled by Republicans to Erie and Monroe counties and their two largest cities, Buffalo and Rochester, all of which are led by Democrats.

You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out