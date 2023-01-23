Another subsidized tenant for STAMP

Nothing is getting built at the industrial park in Genesee County without tax breaks. The latest company to sign on is getting $39 million and there's more to come.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A remote industrial park in Genesee County will soon have its second tenant: Edwards Vacuum, a company that manufactures equipment used in the semiconductor industry.

But luring Edwards Vacuum, a British company, to the Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, has come at a cost: $39.2 million in taxpayer subsidies. That’s in exchange for 600 jobs over the next decade, with 343 being hired in the next three years.