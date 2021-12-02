Another Buffalo Billion boondoggle

Agency developing a high-tech industrial park in Genesee County has little to show for nearly $27 million in spending. No tenants, no infrastructure - but the boss

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Economic development officials in Genesee County have spent more than $26 million on a massive industrial park in an “if you build it, they will come” gambit.

So far, no one has come.

The Genesee County Center for Economic Development not only doesn’t have any business deals to show for its decade of work, the industrial park consists of little more than empty fields.