Could there be a record subsidy for Bills stadium?

The $1B from taxpayers being bandied about would be the largest public investment ever in an NFL stadium.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — There has never been a stadium built for a National Football League team that cost taxpayers the $1 billion being bandied about for a new home for the Buffalo Bills.

Only one stadium, built to lure the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas, even comes close, at $750 million. Three other stadiums built over the past decade involved taxpayer subsidies between $114 million and $498 million.

Another stadium, built in Los Angeles for the Rams and Chargers, was constructed entirely with $5 billion in private funds.