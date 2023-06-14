x
A possible problem with City Hall pay raises

The Common Council approved big salary increases for themselves and others. An attorney and transparency advocate questions the legality of the process.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo’s Common Council voted 5-to-3 Tuesday to give pay raises to themselves, the mayor, the city comptroller, and the nine elected members of the city school board.

A commission empaneled by the Council in April recommended the 12.63 percent raises for the city’s elected officials and 87 percent for school board members. The raises will cost taxpayers $236,554 per year. 

The new salaries are as follows:

  • Mayor: $178,518.55 — a boost of $20,018.55.
  • Comptroller: $134,592.85 — a boost of $15,092.85.
  • Common Council member: $84,472.50 — a boost of $9,472.50.
  • Board of Education member: $28,000 — a boost of $13,000.

