A possible problem with City Hall pay raises

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo’s Common Council voted 5-to-3 Tuesday to give pay raises to themselves, the mayor, the city comptroller, and the nine elected members of the city school board.
A commission empaneled by the Council in April recommended the 12.63 percent raises for the city’s elected officials and 87 percent for school board members. The raises will cost taxpayers $236,554 per year.
The new salaries are as follows:
- Mayor: $178,518.55 — a boost of $20,018.55.
- Comptroller: $134,592.85 — a boost of $15,092.85.
- Common Council member: $84,472.50 — a boost of $9,472.50.
- Board of Education member: $28,000 — a boost of $13,000.