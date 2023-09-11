A high-stakes battle between WNY counties

Orleans County filed a complaint Monday in state Supreme Court against the Genesee County Economic Development Center, seeking an injunction to stop the construction of a wastewater pipeline that will service the Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park, known as STAMP.

The Genesee County EDC “started construction without having all their ducks in a row and did so at their own risk,” Jennifer Persico, an attorney representing Orleans County, wrote in the lawsuit. “This behavior is entirely consistent with their actions throughout this entire process.” Officials from the Genesee County EDC did not respond to a request for comment from Investigative Post.