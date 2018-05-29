BUFFALO, N.Y. - For weeks, a spokeswoman for the Erie County District Attorney told 2 On-Your-Side there was no commitment to give 30-year-old Brandon Adler probation in exchange for a guilty plea on a 4th-degree arson charge.

Now, D-A Flynn acknowledges there was a commitment, or deal, in place, but it originated with Erie County Judge James Bargnesi.

The case involves a fire which all but destroyed an historical Allentown structure, which had been converted into apartments. The blaze started in Adler's apartment. Worse for him he posted a Snapchat video of a couch in his apartment being lit on fire. The fire grew, spread and gutted much of the building.

It was wreckless and left people homeless, but in the end, Adler was not locked up, but placed on five years probation.

