BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Diocese and other dioceses have been asked by the federal government to preserve documents related to abuse accusations.

2 On Your Side has learned the U.S. Attorney in Philadelphia sent a letter to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to save documents that are "related to sexual conduct involving a minor" involving anyone who is even remotely connected to the conference.

The request includes documents that may be in secret archives, confidential files, and historical archives.

