TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Officer Howard Scholl now faces internal disciplinary charges over an off-duty car accident and town of Tonawanda officials have told the cop they intend to fire him.

2 On Your Side has learned Scholl attempted to hide that he was driving at the time of the crash.

The collision happened January 19, just before midnight at the intersection of Englewood and St. Johns avenues.

When fellow Town of Tonawanda officers came out to investigate, it was indicated to them that Scholl's wife was behind the wheel.

But prior to the collision a security camera at Sinatra's restaurant on Kenmore Avenue captured Scholl driving, not his wife.

In a statement released this afternoon, Town of Tonawanda Police Chief Jerome Uschold says, “Our internal investigation revealed that violations of our professional standards of conduct and Departmental rules and regulations did occur.”

At a disciplinary hearing this morning, Scholl was told the tow intended to terminate his employment with the force.

Scholl is currently on unpaid leave and has 10 days to respond to the disciplinary charges.

2 On Your Side was first to report Tuesday that the Erie County District Attorney's office is looking into possible criminal charges.

We also know the D.A. office investigated another off-duty incident involving Scholl from 2016. An altercation in a men's room at Mooney's on Military Road left a patron injured. That man later sued but settled the case late last year.

Because of a lack of evidence, no charges were filed in the restaurant incident.

Scholl is represented by attorney Barry Covert, who declined comment.