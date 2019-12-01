ST. LOUIS – The snow began to fall in the St. Louis area Friday afternoon and within a few hours major interstates were closed.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at Goodfellow, all eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 were closed near Washington Avenue, westbound Interstate 64 was closed past Clayton Road and at Forest Park for several hours Friday night.

Eastbound I-44 was also closed before Antire Road near Eureka. And eastbound I-64 was closed past Boones Crossing.

MoDOT and the Missouri State Highway Patrol said they were actively checking on drivers on the interstate throughout the night to make sure they had enough water and gas.

Although interstates are open in St. Louis, I-44 eastbound is closed in a few areas in Franklin County. MoDOT said drivers can expect six to eight hour delays in that area.

It's important to note that although interstates are open, roads are still covered in snow and snow is continuing to fall so drivers should use caution.

