ST. LOUIS – The snow began to fall in the St. Louis area Friday afternoon and within a few hours major interstates were closed.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at Goodfellow, all eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 were closed near Washington Avenue, westbound Interstate 64 was closed past Clayton Road and at Forest Park for several hours Friday night.

Eastbound I-44 was also closed before Antire Road near Eureka. And eastbound I-64 was closed past Boones Crossing.

MoDOT and the Missouri State Highway Patrol said they were actively checking on drivers on the interstate throughout the night to make sure they had enough water and gas.

Although interstates were reopened in St. Louis Saturday morning, I-44 eastbound was closed in a few areas in Franklin County for several hours.

It's important to note that although interstates are open, some roads are still partly covered in snow so drivers should use caution.

