ST. LOUIS – The snow began to fall in the St. Louis area Friday afternoon and within a few hours major interstates were closed.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Goodfellow, all eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 are closed near Washington Avenue, westbound Interstate 64 is closed past Clayton Road and at Forest Park.

Eastbound I-44 is also closed before Antire Road near Eureka. And eastbound I-64 is closed past Boones Crossing.

MoDOT and the Missouri State Highway Patrol said they are actively checking on drivers on the interstate to make sure they have enough water and gas.

Northbound Highway 141 is also closed past Dutch Mill Drive.

IDOT also said a MoDOT truck was stuck on the Stan Musial Bridge Friday evening.

Click here for updates on road conditions!