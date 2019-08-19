BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo firefighter who was injured battling flames is now suing the city.

In his lawsuit, first reported Monday morning by the Buffalo News, Eric Whitehead accuses the fire department of negligence, carelessness and recklessness.

The fire happened back in January at a home on Butler Avenue.

Whitehead was fighting flames in the attic when he was overcome by the fire, smoke and intense steam created by the heat and water.

His lawsuit says the city fire department didn't follow rules, procedures and policies that night.

The City answered the complaint, denying many of the accusations and saying Whitehead didn't have standing for some of the other arguments.