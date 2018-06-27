ALBANY -- Parents in New York will be able to designate a guardian to care for the children in the case they are detained or deported.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Wednesday passed earlier this month in the state Legislature that aims to protect against parents losing track of their children if they are separated because of deportation.

The ongoing controversy of separating parents from their children at the Mexico-U.S. border requires state intervention, Cuomo, a Democrat, said.

"We’re changing the law to add the right to appoint a guardian if you are deported," Cuomo said a bill signing in the Bronx.

"Because the way ICE operates and what is happening is out there is that they can grab you, throw you in the back of a truck and you can never see your family again."

On Tuesday, New York was among 17 states that filed a joint lawsuit against the Trump for the federal policy of separating children from their parents crossing illegally at the southern border.

The Trump administration has suspended the policy amid the national outcry.

The new law, though, makes a minor word change to existing New York law that could have major implications for immigrant families in New York, proponents said.

The state has offered estimates of 320 to 700 children living in New York at private facilities, including four in Westchester, after being separated from their parents.

The new law updates the "standby guardianship" definition in law that allows a child to be transferred to a guardian under certain circumstances, mainly in the case of a parent having a terminal illness.

The change will add “administrative separation” as a condition under which a parent could transfer guardianship, the bill's sponsors said.

That would now include instances of arrest, detention, incarceration and deportation.

"While the federal government tries to tear immigrant families apart and instill fear in the hearts of immigrant parents, while Washington D.C. is paralyzed and unable to reform our broken immigration system, we’re fighting back," said Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, D-Queens, the bill's sponsor.

