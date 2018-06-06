Video of a blacktip shark swimming close to shore at Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon is captivating the internet.

Nicki Welch-Hudson took the video around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday some 100 yards north of the Myrtle Beach State Park pier.

"The lifeguard called the swimmers in, and I ran up to her to ask what was going on," Welch-Hudson said. within minutes, she says the shark was right in front of her.

"I was in awe," she said.

A marine science student at Coastal Carolina University, Welch-Hudson says she posted the video to help spread awareness. "I’m hoping that tourists seeing the video will help them respect our oceans a little more," she said.

"I heard lots of people on the beach attempting to say the shark wasn’t dangerous," Welch-Hudson said. "One man even said he would jump in and punch the shark," she said. "That angered me, of course."

Welch-Hudson says blacktips are wary of humans but will become aggressive if provoked near a feeding area like the fishing pier where sand sharks are often seen feeding on bait.

"I was happy that the shark was undisturbed by people, though," she said.

Welch-Hudson also complimented lifeguard. "The lifeguard did a fantastic job as to not allow swimmers to panic," she said. "She never called out 'shark' but waited until everyone was out of the water to tell people what was going on!"

