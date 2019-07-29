ST. LOUIS — A man made a disturbing discovery at his mom's home in south St. Louis.

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a baby.

Adam Smith said his mom lived in an apartment complex on the 6000 block of Magnolia for years.

Smith recently moved into her apartment to help her after she was diagnosed with cancer.

After she passed away last week, Smith said he started rummaging through her stuff.

As he was shuffling through the freezer to see what to keep or toss, he saw a box.

"I'm 37 and it has been in my freezer for 37 years and I was always told it was a wedding cake top," Smith said.

His curiosity took over. Smith thought there could be that wedding cake top or even some cash in the box. But what he saw was the last thing he was expecting.

"It turns out it was a baby," Smith said.

He told us the frozen baby was wrapped in a pink fleece.

"It still had skin hair and everything it was mummified," he said. "After that, I freaked out, put it in the box and called police right away."

Smith tells us that he never thought to look in the box before.

"I've asked her several times, it was either a no-no conversation or blew me off. My mom has always been secretive about things about life," he said.

Smith started to realize that his mom mentioned before about a sibling passing away before he was born.

"We're saying 46 or 47. That's how long, I'm assuming it is my sister, been in a box in a freezer for this long," Smith adds.

Smith said he has many emotions after unveiling a chilling secret that's been tucked away for years.

"I'm more confused, angry," he said. "I just want to find closure, I want to find more answers."

Police said this is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

