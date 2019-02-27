LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — A Lake Oswego family loved their recently departed cat so much, they decided to make him the first cat in space.

Pikachu was kind of a star on Twitter. His human, Steve Munt, created a Twitter account for his family of seven cats a few years ago, and that just hit 12,000 followers. The 7-year-old orange tabby died last month after a battle with diabetes and pancreatitis.

Munt is a big fan of science. His home had been owned by a nuclear physicist prior, and Munt gives his cats a scientific narrative in his thousands of Twitter posts on their account called @GrowingUpZee, named after you guessed it, one of his cats.

When Pikachu died, Munt knew he needed to do something very special to remember his sweet, loving nature by. He's secured a spot on this year's memorial cremation rocket by a company called Celestis.

Celestis is one of two companies that has already taken up dozens of people's ashes to orbit the earth. A gram of their ashes is put into small containers and stored on rockets already carrying scientific and commercial loads, or onto satellites.

Munt has already reserved Pikachu's $5,000 spot.

"I really wanted to do something special and to honor him,” Munt said. “And something that was not only meaningful to myself but to these thousands of people around the world who love Pikachu as well, and we'll be able to track Pikachu in space.”

The rocket will launch from Vandenburg Air Force Base in California later this year. There's a website that tracks the satellite, so Munt can look up and spot Pikachu in the stars as he goes by.

Munt is aware others will think it strange, laughable really.

But from his deck overlooking the lake, "I do like to look at the view and I like to look at the stars out there," he said.

He takes solace knowing that a member of the family, known for his unconditional love despite being deathly sick will be up there for everyone to see.

"I could put my cat in the ground and I can look down at him, but would I rather look down at the ground or look up at the sky and know he's on a journey around the world?" Munt said.

Celestis charges between $1,200-$12,000 depending on what kind of rocket the ashes are on and where it's going. Family members are invited to attend the launch and be a part of a special memorial service before it leaves.