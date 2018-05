BUFFALO, NY - The I love the 90's Tour is coming to Buffalo this August.

The national tour features a rotating lineup of rap, R&B, and hip hop names, like Salt-N-Peppa, Naughty By Nature, Color Me Badd, and more.

The concert is on August 11 at Canalside, and tickets range from $47 to $87.

They go on sale Monday, May 28, through ticketfly.com, ilovethe90stour.com, and Doris Records.

For more information, you can visit the I Love the 90's Tour website.

