BUFFALO, NY - Traffic is moving again on Tonawanda Street between Royal Avenue and Saratoga Street, but hundreds are still without power.

That section of the road was closed Tuesday evening as Buffalo Police and Buffalo Fire responded to reports of at least one manhole explosion.

According to National Grid's outage map, at least 300 customers are without power in the area. We were told National Grid was on the scene as well.

