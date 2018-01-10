DEPEW, N.Y. -- HSBC Bank USA laid off around 35 workers in Western New York Monday, but the company said it also created new positions, meaning its local workforce will remain steady at around 3,000.

"This is part of a shift to a growth strategy", a spokesperson told 2 On Your Side, adding that it was not about reducing head count.

The positions eliminated were mostly support jobs related to compliance, the company said. Those roles were replaced with support jobs related to driving revenue growth.

A spokesperson said laid-off workers will be given "priority status" to apply for the new positions, but that will depend on the employee being qualified for the job.

"We'll give employees tips on how to prepare for internal interviews, to support them in having discussions on transferrable skills and capabilities for a new role," spokesperson Rob Sherman said.

Employees who leave the company will be given assistance, including resume writing and job search help.

HSBC sold off its local branch banking network back in 2012, but its Western New York workforce is still several thousand strong with offices on Walden Avenue in Depew and in Downtown Buffalo.

