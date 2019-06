BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors reported 881 sales in May, a 7.4 percent drop from 951 a year ago. That helped drive up the median price by 6.8 percent to $156,000 for a single-family residence compared to $146,000 last year. The average price rose 3.7 percent to $181,121 from $174,738. Sellers received 98.4 percent of the asking price versus 98.7 percent a year ago.

