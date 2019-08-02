BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crews are working to fix a hotel sign damaged by Friday's wind.

This happened at the Hilton Garden Inn on Main and Court Streets in downtown Buffalo.

Part of the letter G can be seen swaying in the wind.

The Hamister Group says in a statement: "Upon further investigation of the situation and repair options, and out of an abundance of caution for workers attempting to fix the sign, a repair plan will be executed as soon as it is safe to do so when the winds diminish."

People are begin kept away from that portion of the street until that happens.