The court-ordered foreclosure sale of the East Aurora residence and horse farm that had been owned by Beth Lynne Hoskins has been postponed.

The auction, originally set for April 3 has been pushed back to 11 a.m., June 5 in the Erie County Hall foreclosure alcove.

KeyBank N.A., which is owed $227,415 for the Emery Road property, declined to comment on the postponement.

You can read the full article on Buffalo Business First's website.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

32 of Beth Hoskins' horses sold



Hoskins avoids jail time for not paying fines

Receiver Ordered For Oversight for Horses in Hoskins Case