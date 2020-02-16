STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — There was a bizarre standoff in Central New York between a state trooper and a wandering horse on a snow-covered road.

The trooper got a call Friday about a horse in the road in the small town of Canisteo in Steuben County.

Sure enough, the trooper found the horse but the horse refused to move, staring at the patrol car as if to say, "This is my road, get out of my way."

State Police say the trooper attempted to use alfalfa to lure the horse back to his home, but he was more interested in licking the salt off the patrol car.

There was no word how long the two spent together out on that snowy road before the horse decided to go home.

