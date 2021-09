The flags will be placed on the grounds of Kleinhans Music Hall starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York families of September 11 along with the American Red Cross and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will honor the memory of the lives lost in the September 11 attacks with their annual flag display and tribute.

