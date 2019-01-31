BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NFTA Police is investigating after a body was found in a bus shelter in Williamsville.

NFTA Police say 69-year-old, Lawrence "Larry" Bierl was found around 10 a.m. Thursday morning at an NFTA bus shelter at Main and Union, near the 290 in Williamsville.

According to authorities, Bierl was known as a person experiencing homelessness. Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa said the man, named Larry, was a fixture along Main Street.

There's already been a GoFundMe account set up to help fund a burial for Larry, a sign of how much of an impact he made on the community.

The person behind it says she'll be working with police to get the money to his family.

The cause of death is listed as hypothermia.

"It's a sad thing to see him go. I've already had over ten customers call just to see if it was Larry," says Brian Muszynski who works at Tim Hortons.

Larry went to Tim Hortons every day and ordered the same thing.

"I miss giving him his small cream and sugar. Large ice water. People asking, is Larry here today so they can buy him stuff," says Aisa Kebbeh who also works at Tim Hortons. "He was a fighter. He fought, and that's what he's going to be remembered for. A fighter. Everybody around the area knew that."

Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa knew Larry for years.

"He was always polite. He never panhandled. He simply was there either staying warm or enjoying a cup of coffee sort of contemplatively and you have to initiate conversation," says Kulpa.

He says Larry was part of the community.

"Recognize Larry the same way you would recognize a shop owner or somebody who you did business with daily. He was always a presence and a very quiet presence," added Kulpa. "People would want to help him in different ways. Was seemingly a choice. He has a family. His family is no doubt dealing with their own mourning process, and they're intending a private funeral."



