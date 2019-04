ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Holimont Ski Resort isn't ready to give up on the winter fun just yet.

While Holiday Valley and Kissing Bridge are both closed for the year, Holimont announced it will be opening up to the public this weekend, April 13 - April 14.

The ski resort is normally members-only on weekends but decided to have one public weekend.

Lifts will be turning from 8:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. both days and tickets will be $42 each.

You can check out the weekend forecast here!