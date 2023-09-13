Hochul: New vaccines coming to New York to fight against a new COVID-19 strain

Hochul said she is urging New Yorkers to get the shot once it is made available later this week.

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that vaccines will be heading to New York to help fight against the new COVID-19 strain after the CDC approved an updated vaccine.

In a press conference, Hochul said she is urging New Yorkers to get the shot once it is available later this week because the new vaccines are vital and due to the old vaccines not providing protection from the new COVID-19 strain.

The 2023-24 vaccine, previously authorized by the federal Food and Drug Administration, is expected to be available at pharmacies and physicians’ offices, as well as other health care providers, throughout New York State in the coming days, Hochul said.

“The vaccine has always been the best way to protect yourself and your community against COVID-19, and this updated vaccine addresses newer strains of the virus that are currently circulating,” Governor Hochul said. “As we enter the Fall season when respiratory viruses circulate, it is vital that New Yorkers consider getting this updated vaccine to protect themselves from this still dangerous virus.”

According to the release and the CDC, the updated vaccine is necessary due to waning immunity and mutated variants and was reformulated and developed in recent months following the FDA decision to target a subvariant of Omicron, called XBB.1.5. Also, more than 90% of the COVID-19 viruses circulating are closely related to that strain, with tests showing the updated vaccine effective at increasing immunity to a more recent variant, called BA.2.86.

“As we head into the fall and winter months, and once again see an uptick in COVID across the State, I urge all New Yorkers to remember that COVID is a treatable disease, and we now have an updated vaccine that will help reduce your chance of serious illness and hospitalization. Remember, it’s about personal protection, personal prevention, and personal wellness,” New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

Below is the updated COVID-19 vaccine that is recommended for everyone 6 months or older who has not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past two months to protect against potentially serious illness from COVID-19:

Children 6 months through 4 years, who are getting the vaccine for the first time, should get two doses of a Moderna vaccine or three doses of a Pfizer vaccine.

Children 6 months through 4 years who have been previously vaccinated should get just one dose of either updated vaccine.

Those 5 through 11 are eligible to receive a single dose of the updated vaccine at least 2 months after their last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine regardless of previous vaccination.

Those 12 and older who have been previously vaccinated are recommended to get a single dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna updated vaccine.

Those 12 and older who have not been previously vaccinated are recommended to get a two-shot series.

Those who have been infected with COVID-19 within the last two months should speak with a health care provider.

The CDC said recommended dosages vary depending on age and COVID-19 vaccine history.