LOCKPORT, N.Y. —

Governor Cuomo still hasn’t signed four gun control measures passed by both the State Senate and Assembly.

Among other things, these bills would keep everyone, except for law enforcement, from carrying guns on school grounds and include new background check restrictions. The other two bills would restrict devices that make guns fire off ammunition quicker and create a state gun buyback program.

When these measures first came up the governor showed strong support for them. 2 On Your Side asked Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul why the governor had not signed them. She said they were being reviewed.

"They will be signed, but I assure they have to be very closely analyzed by our legal council department to ensure that when they become law, that they are not struck down," Hochul said.

Lieutenant Governor Hochul did not say how long this process would take. She did say she and the governor are hoping the process will be finished quickly so these measures could be signed in to law.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Buffalo councilman talks about decision to bring gun to school

Buffalo teens call for an end to gun violence

NY Legislature approves bill banning undetectable firearms