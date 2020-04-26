BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul maintains that a reopening of New York State will come in phases as officials look for ways to get people back to work across the state.

Hochul discussed the situation on Sunday morning during an appearance on WBEN radio in Buffalo.

The New York State on PAUSE order is in effect until May 15th. Hochul says discussions are now taking place about what things will look like when some of the restrictions are removed as the state continues to deal with the COVID-19 public health crisis.

"Let's start talking about getting our hospitals up and running in a way that is safe for people to come in," said Hochul. "It is important for public health, but it is also important for the economy. There are so many jobs hinging on our public health institutions, our hospitals."

Hochul believes that some industries are better positioned for an early return than others in the state and region.

"You look at something like outdoor construction and some of the outdoor activities, they are more likely to open than a small restaurant where people can't even sit six feet apart if required to," said Hochul.

Hochul added that social distancing will still be expected of workers even if they are allowed to return to the job. She mentioned that things like break rooms and small work areas may have to change or be off-limits at first.

The Lieutenant Governor was also asked about the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on state finances. She pointed out the newly organized state budget will be greatly impacted. She again called on the Federal Government to provide assistance to state and local governments.

RELATED: Cuomo to make decision on New York State schools next week

RELATED: Erie County sales tax revenue may come up $130 million short

RELATED: Western New York reopening likely to happen on 'rolling' basis