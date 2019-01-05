MEDINA, N.Y. — More than 100 years after the end of World War One, there's an impressive memorial returning to Western New York.

The Village of Medina welcomed back a rare British field gun that was used in the war. After decades of wear, they had it fully restored in Pennsylvania and brought back Wednesday.

Local car dealership owner George Bidleman put up $40,000 to pay for that work.

"Just giving back to the community and the veterans. All these guys have all served their country and honestly, they were excited about it and I just thought it was the right thing to do," said George Bidleman.

There are only about ten of the guns left in the world.

"If you'd have seen it when they took it down there and seen it when they took it apart, you'd have never thought it would look like it is today, but that's' what these people do," American Legion Post 204 President Glenn Whitmore said.

The guns will be officially rededicated on Memorial Day.